Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025

Urothelial Carcinoma or Transitional Cell Carcinoma encompasses cancer in different parts of urinary tract like kidney, bladder, ureters, and renal pelvis. Bladder tumors account for 90-95% of urothelial carcinoma. Urothelial Carcinoma occur more commonly in men than in women with the ratio of 3:1. Tobacco smoking, Coffee drinking, analgesic abuse, some occupational exposures are the factors that promote urothelial carcinoma.

The urothelial carcinoma diagnosis involves the tests that are used to examine abdomen and ureter. The initial evaluation of a patient consists of excretory urography using computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging or intravenous pyelogram. Cystoscopy and brush biopsy are the further diagnostics which significantly increases the diagnostics yield. These diagnostics tests determine the stage and grade of tumor, tumor location and invasiveness of tumor. Early urothelial carcinoma diagnosis improve the chances of patient’s survival.

Urothelial carcinoma of bladder is considered as the 9th most cause of cancer worldwide and 13th most numerous cause of death from cancer. Increases in the incidences of cancer worldwide is fuelling the diagnostics and treatment market. Developed countries are predominantly affected by urothelial cancer than developing countries. New innovative techniques for diagnosis and treatment analysis are coming up these days. Recently, last year Roche receives FDA approval for novel VENTANA PD-L1 biomarker assay as a complementary diagnostic for urothelial cancer patients with PD-L1 status.

Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing trends of cigarette smoking is increasing the chances of urothelial carcinoma manifold. Occupational exposures are also increasing these days because of industrialization and agents like aromatic amines, arsenic and other chemicals in glass, paint, petroleum, rubber and textile industry etc. are increasing chances of carcinoma. This factors are going to drive the diagnostic market. Moreover, every cancer treatment requires side by side continuous assessment of treatment, this also increase the more usage of diagnostic machines. Technologically advancement, cost-effectiveness, non-invasive procedures, and increased point-of-care diagnostics, identification of new biomarkers are some of the driving factors for the industry. Some factors restraining this industry from growing include sensitivity issues in instruments, increasing carcinogenic mutations, less reimbursement scenario and others.

Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Instruments Used

Reagents and kits

By Diagnostic tests:

Urine Cytology

Cystoscopy

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computer Tomography Scanning

Biopsy

Ureteroscopy

By End User:

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Hospitals

Diagnostic centres

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Urothelial carcinoma is most seen in older patients and according to United Nations world population is expected to increase by 2.5 billion over the next 40 years and about half of this increase is reflected by the aged people, so high chances of growth of market in this sector would be there. Development of less costly and more non-invasive techniques for diagnosis would be the cutting edge for competitors as better instruments and early detection lowers the mortality rate in urothelial carcinoma cases. One of the example is the innovative technology used by Olympus Corporation in its narrow band imaging technique for better urothelial carcinoma diagnosis and visualization of during cystoscopy.

A geographic condition regarding the Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics market, it has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Better awareness, new technology and more reimbursement scenario in developed countries like North America and Europe shows the growth of Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market. In Europe, there were estimated 118,000 cases of bladder cancer and Belgium reports are highest in number worldwide in the scenario of bladder cancer. Currently, lowest incidences of urothelial carcinoma are reported in Asia-Pacific, Latin American and African countries. But according to WHO report, trend of tobacco usage is increasing more in developing countries consequently and due to rapid industrialization more exposure to harmful agents would be there, thus chances of increasing urothelial carcinoma in less developed countries might increase in future further rising the demand for urothelial carcinoma diagnostic equipment and kits.

Some of the global key players in the Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics market for manufacturing equipments, kits and reagents for diagnosis are Roche Holding AG, Illumina, IDL Biotech, Pacific edge ltd., Agilent technologies, Olympus Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare and others.