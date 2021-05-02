Vessel Tracking Systems Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Big Ocean Data, ORBCOMM, SAAB Group, Harris and more…
A new market study, titled "Global Vessel Tracking Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025"
Vessel Tracking Systems Market
The long-range identification and tracking systems has been designated to be the standardized tracking system to be adopted by vessels subject to operating on the sea. The system has been authorized by the International Maritime Organization to collect and disseminate information received from the ships subject to the different compliances and regulations. LRIT provides an enhanced level of marine domain awareness that allows unique visibility to report the accurate positions of the vessels and is being actively incorporated in the military and defense sectors, by helping the defense authorities recognize potential threats through the LRIT platforms, which is imminent for coast surrounded economies, such as the United States and China, among others.
This report focuses on the global Vessel Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Big Ocean Data
ORBCOMM
SAAB Group
Harris Corporation
Echol Tech Pte Ltd.
Garmin International
Wartsila Oyb Abp
CNS Systems AB
Raytheon Company
L-3 Communication Holding
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Long Range Identification & Tracking
Automated Identification Systems
Synthetic-Aperture Radar
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Defense
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vessel Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vessel Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
