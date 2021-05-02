Virtual Reality Headsets Market 2019 Latest Innovations, Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Commercial Sector, Overview, Component, Industry Revenue and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The adoption of virtual reality headset technology in advertisement and entertainment sector, gaming zones, automotive industries and others is inducing demand for high-quality virtual reality headsets in the global market. The rapid development in 3D technology and the growing penetration of smartphones across the world are aiding the proliferation of growth opportunities for the global virtual reality headsets market. The use of virtual reality technology in NASA for interactive behavioral and mental health training to improve the mental health of astronauts for long-term space missions is fueling the expansion of the global virtual reality headsets market.

The devices used to deliver virtual reality experience in three dimensional (3D) simulations, virtual gaming, music, and movies. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a report suggesting that the global virtual reality (VR) headsets market is anticipated to project significant expansion at a robust CAGR of more than 35% during the forecast period of 2016-2022.

The wide range of application of VR headsets in different sectors is driving the global virtual reality headsets market. The virtual reality is an emerging technology being developed to meet the increasing demand for high-quality images and videos. The increasing adoption of virtual reality headsets for training purposes in the military and defense sector is fueling the expansion of the global VR headsets market. The advancement in technology is resulting in the addition of latest feature such as eye tracking and motion tracking, which in turn is impacting positively on the expansion of the global virtual reality headsets market.

Segmentation:

The global virtual reality headsets market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, and application. Based on type, the virtual reality headsets market is segmented into handheld, smartphone-enabled, PC-connected, and others.

Based on component, the virtual reality headsets market has been segmented into head-mounted display, stereo sound system, head motion tracking sensor, controllers, display screen, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, games and entertainment, automobile, education, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for virtual reality headsets has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and The Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America region is dominating the global virtual reality headsets market with the largest market share owing to the increase in expenditure for technological advancement and increasing demand for improved virtual experiences in various fields, leading to the rapid incorporation of virtual reality technology in this region. The increased integration of smart devices in various industries is driving the virtual reality headsets market in the Europe region. However, The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to project the fastest growth of the virtual reality headsets market owing to the rapid technological advancement and large-scale adoption of virtual reality headsets in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The players in the global virtual reality headsets market are focusing on new product launch in order to sustain the highly competitive environment of this market. In May 2018, Oculus VR (U.S.) has launched its new product, Oculus Go, a cost-effective, easy to use, distraction-free virtual reality headsets which provides a wireless virtual reality experience at a much lower price.

The prominent players of the global virtual reality headsets market are Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Ltd. (South Korea), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Facebook (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Fove, Inc. (U.S.), Oculus VR, LLC (U.S.), LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea), and Avegant Corporation (U.S.) among others.

