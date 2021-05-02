Web Filtering Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Web Filtering Market – Overview

The Web Filtering Market is estimated to gross revenues worth USD 5.5 billion while advancing at a CAGR of 14.05 % in the forecast period.

The growth of the content on the web has increased the need for filtering to sort out irrelevant content. Market reports linked to the information and communication technology industry have been put forward by Market Research Future which generates reports on other industry verticals that target the study of recent market scenarios better.

The growing need to control or restrict certain URLs or websites is a crucial factor that is motivating the web filtering market. The improvements in productivity, security, and flexibility of a network brought about by web filtering are anticipated to spur the market’s progress in the coming years. The prevalence of malware is projected to impel the growth of the web filtering market in the impending years.

Key Players

The central companies operating in the web filtering market globally are Symantec Corporation (U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Zscaler (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Sophos Group plc (U.K), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Forcepoint (U.S.), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Trustwave Holdings (U.S.) and others.

Competitive Analysis

The market shows an intensified growth pace due to the constructive influence exerted by the market forces from both internally and externally. The accretive nature of a few of the assets in the market is projected to increase the progress capability of the market. Moreover, the alliances being created in the market are projected to additionally encourage the development of the market in the approaching years. The players are staunchly taking on the obstacles to progress and are building strategies that are expected to lead to a useful effect on the market’s progress. Specific areas in the market are projected to accomplish an absolute lead in the market place owing to improved strategies. The absorbed costs in the market are effortlessly dealt with, unlocking more room for expansion in the market. The promotional and miscellaneous expenses are upgraded chiefly due to the advancement of the market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional study of the Web Filtering Market covers regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The North American region controls the chief market share in the year 2017 and their lead is anticipated to last through the forecast period. Growing incidence of online malware and rise in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy throughout organizations is motivating the web filtering market in this region. As the North American region is technically advanced, the high implementation of web filtering solutions is motivating the market development. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to display a high growth rate throughout the forecast period. The rise in internet penetration and the requirement for enterprises to decrease the misuse of the internet is primarily compelling the market in this region. The intensifying adoption of cloud-based services throughout the region is also expected to enhance the web filtering market growth.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the web filtering market is carried out on the basis of vertical, deployment, filtering type, organization size, and region. Based on the filtering type, the web filtering market is segmented into URL filtering, keyword filtering, and DNS filtering. The segmentation of the web filtering market on the basis of deployment comprises of on-cloud and on-premise. Based on organization size, the web filtering market is segmented into SME and large enterprises. Based on the verticals, the web filtering market is segmented into retail, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, manufacturing, education, and others. The regions considered in the web filtering market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 Net Motion Software recently announced its latest “Aware” release that consists of dynamic web filtering enhancements to protect and manage mobile worker access to web requests and domains across any network.

