2019 Investment Opportunities for Kiosk Market 2024 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

Kiosk market in China was valued at USD 6.75 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.44% over the forecast period of (2019-2024). The demand of kiosks in entertainment has seen growth, owing to the changing consumer trends, especially in the country’s youth population. Gaming kiosks have seen a growth in casinos, gaming & sports venues, and malls.

– Growing demands for ATM in the country is a key driver for the market as consumers in this region are increasingly preferring interactive and touch screen ATMs. Technological advancements have enabled ATMs to be equipped with speech capability for the visually-impaired. In addition, the number of ATMs equipped with the central bank’s PBOC 2.0 standard chip card readers is growing, as is the number of EMV-compliant terminals. This preference is set to boost the growth of the kiosk market.

– Growing tourism in the country is growing the market as many retailers and other service providers, in places with high concentration of tourists, are increasingly employing kiosk systems, which eliminates the communication and information barrier for the tourist and provide easy services for tourists giving the real time updates.

Increasing cybersecurity concern is challenging the market as China has been the target for many international hacker groups from the developed nations, who pose a high threat and recent hacks of kiosk systems worldwide are forcing consumers to seek other substitutes. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Shenzhen Lean Kiosk System Co. Ltd

SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd

KINGLEADER Technology Company

Guangzhou LiQi Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

– Food and drinks contribute to the major share of the vending machine kiosks. The increase in product offerings in vending machines are giving a crucial growth for the intelligent vending machine market. Large beverage manufacturers, like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, use their smart vending machines to sell their exclusive product lines.

– Owing to a growing number of newly installed units in food sector accepting payment by smartphones, vending machines are becoming ever more accessible to people in China in the form of mobile payments. Also vending kiosk services are helpful in tracking food and beverage inventory, global consumption, nutrition labeling, unit production, gross margins, etc, which are helpful in managing the food and beverages stock.

– Bubble tea, also called Boba, is forming an important part of China’s new tea drinking culture and continues to boost the performance of street stalls in China. Information Kiosks in Tourism to Drive the Market Growth – As inbound tourism is increasing in China, information kiosks are highly used in tourism as there is a deal with direct customer contact. These kiosks can provide information in several ways, from providing information on exhibits in museums and galleries to being able to give directions for use in shopping centers, checking in and out at hotels and giving real-time updates.

– As information kiosks are internet enabled, they display data from an attraction website or database thus, eliminating the need for leaflets. This is a great tool for people having a language problem in China and people living with disabilities as delivering information to hearing and visually impaired persons producing sounds and displaying pictures are useful to users, with language translations, especially for USA people.

– Information kiosks are great ways of advertising local businesses. When a person connect tourist to local businesses and shops, this self-service solution will encourage them to explore the area, which will in turn increase revenue for business owners.

