2019 Professional Cloud Services Market 2024 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications
The “Professional Cloud Services Market” Report 2019-2024 has adopted a systematic way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. Professional Cloud Services Market reports offers detailed assessment of the Professional Cloud Services including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, market landscape, opportunities and competitor strategies.
Market Overview:
Professional Cloud Services Market Covers the Following Manufacturers:
Key Market Trends:
Hybrid Cloud is Expected to Have High Growth in the Market
– Hybrid cloud is a combination of a public cloud provider, such as Google cloud, Amazon web services with a private cloud, i.e. designed to be used by a single organization. By allowing workloads to move between public and private clouds, as computing needs and costs change, hybrid cloud has led businesses to achieve greater flexibility and more data deployment options.
– Currently, many organizations of any size, be it small or large are transforming from traditional to digital mode of business. This transformation is creating a market for hybrid cloud because of the benefits provided like reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), high security, flexibility, and agility. IBM stated that 89% of IT leaders expect to move business-critical workloads to Cloud and all are driven by the growth in digitization.
– Moreover, Cisco forecasted that by 2021, 73% of the cloud workloads and compute instances will be in public cloud data centers, up from 58% in 2016 (CAGR of 27.5 percent from 2016 to 2021). This huge growth is going to be a catalyst for hybrid cloud services market.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
– Asia-Pacific is going to witness the highest growth in professional cloud services market owing to the presence of the two largest economies of the world i.e. India and China. The economies of both nations are growing and China has experienced explosive growth in its industrial sector, whereas India’s growth has been fueled by the expansion of service-producing industries.
– According to Asia cloud computing, International connectivity has increased by 63% year-on-year, close to 2016’s 62%. Emerging markets took the lead in terms of growth. India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam all saw per-user speeds grow above 100%. APAC economies also have a slight advantage in terms of cloud regulation. This is the outcome of recent steps to strengthen privacy and intellectual property frameworks.
– For instance, Japan is hosting Olympics 2020, and they have pledged to provide 5G coverage with a range of interconnected devices. This movement is creating opportunities for cloud services market.
Scope of the Report:
Professional Cloud Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Delivering Strengthen Buyer Experiences
4.3.2 Focus on Business Productivity
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increasing Incidents of Cyber-attacks
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNICAL SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Deployment
6.1.1 Public
6.1.2 Private
6.1.3 Hybrid
6.2 By Type of Service Model
6.2.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
6.2.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)
6.2.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
6.3 By End-user Industry
6.3.1 Manufacturing
6.3.2 Healthcare
6.3.3 Retail
6.3.4 IT and Telecommunications
6.3.5 Government
6.3.6 Media and Entertainment
6.3.7 BFSI
6.3.8 Other End-user Industries
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc
7.1.2 Hewlett-Packard Company
7.1.3 Cognizant
7.1.4 Accenture PLC
7.1.5 Dell EMC
7.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.7 Fujitsu Limited
7.1.8 Capgemini SE
7.1.9 Infosys Limited
7.1.10 HCL Technologies Limited
7.1.11 Oracle Corporation
7.1.12 NTT DATA
7.1.13 Atos
7.1.14 Amazon Web Services
7.1.15 SAP SE
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
