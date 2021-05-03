Acetaldehyde 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.13% and Forecast to 2022
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acetaldehyde market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Acetaldehyde Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ashok Alco-chem Limited
• Celanese
• Eastman Chemical
• Lonza
• Sumitomo Chemical
Other prominent vendors
• China National Petroleum Corporation
• Jinyimeng Group
• Jubilant Life Sciences
• Laxmi Organic Industries
• LCY GROUP
• SEKAB
• ShanDong HongDa Group
• SHOWA DENKO
• China Petrochemical Corporation
• The Pioneer Chemical Company
• Wacker Chemie
Market driver
• Growth in demand for peracetic acid
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Threat of substitutes
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Expectations from water treatment applications
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global acetaldehyde market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global acetaldehyde market by product
• Global pyridine market
• Global pentaerythritol market
• Global acetic acid market
• Global acetate esters market
• Global acetic anhydride market
• Global acetaldehyde market by other products
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global acetaldehyde market by application
• Global acetaldehyde market in food and beverages
• Global acetaldehyde market in water treatment
• Global acetaldehyde market in pulp and paper bleaching
• Global acetaldehyde market in agriculture
• Global acetaldehyde market in medical
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global acetaldehyde market by geography
• Acetaldehyde market in APAC
• Acetaldehyde market in Europe
• Acetaldehyde market in North America
• Acetaldehyde market in ROW
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Expectations from water treatment applications
• Government initiatives on use of biocidal chemicals
• Increased production of crotonaldehyde
..…..Continued
