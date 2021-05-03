Air Transport Modifications Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2023 | Boeing Company, AAR Corp, Air France-KLM, Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft, Cobham, Honeywell International, Commuter Air Technology

Global Air Transport Modifications Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Performing even the minor modifications in aircraft or air transport utilities is a crucial task, which influences airline companies in reserving a large part of their expenditure for air transport modifications. Global air transport regulatory bodies and regional authorities have developed a range of standards and set of guidelines for air transport modifications, from making the interiors lighter to changing the key components of propellers and supporting engines.

This report focuses on the Air Transport Modifications in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Boeing Company, AAR Corp, Air France-KLM, Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft, Cobham, Honeywell International, Commuter Air Technology, Hawker Pacific, Textron, Field Aviation Company

The global market for air transport modifications is expected to be driven by increasing emphasis on passenger safety in airline business, pertaining to the growing number of aircraft accidents recorded across the globe. With respect to the type of aircrafts, narrowbody jets are poised to bring in the largest amount of revenues in the global air transport modifications market. Globally, Europe is pegged to represent the most lucrative region for expansion of the air transport modifications market. Increasing air traffic in countries such as the UK, Germany and France, coupled with rising fares of air tickets, will continue to put European airline companies at ease in spending more on air transport modifications.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Interiors

Avionics Upgrade

Paintings

PTF Conversions

SB/ AD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Narrowbody Jet

Widebody Jet

Regional Jet

Others

Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Boeing Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Air Transport Modifications Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Boeing Company Air Transport Modifications Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 AAR Corp

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Air Transport Modifications Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AAR Corp Air Transport Modifications Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Air France-KLM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Air Transport Modifications Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Air France-KLM Air Transport Modifications Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

3 Global Air Transport Modifications Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Air Transport Modifications Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Air Transport Modifications by Countries

6 Europe Air Transport Modifications by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Air Transport Modifications by Countries

8 South America Air Transport Modifications by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Air Transport Modifications by Countries

10 Global Air Transport Modifications Market Segment by Type

11 Global Air Transport Modifications Market Segment by Application

12 Air Transport Modifications Market Forecast (2018-2023)

