Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Size 2019– Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

The Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market report covers total market for Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices has been analysed based on the Porter's five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report.

This market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices include

3M, AIRSEP CORP, ALUNG TECHNOLOGIES INC., ASTRAZENECA, BOMIMED INC., CAREFUSION INC., COVIDIEN PLC, DRAGERWERK AG, FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED, GE HEALTHCARE, amongst others.

As of 2017, the market for anesthetic & respiratory devices reached a value of USD 20.5 billion. This market is expected to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of about 10.29% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

Increasing Number of Surgeries

The demand for various anesthetic drugs is directly related to the number of surgeries performed. Anesthesia is a necessity in almost every type of surgery, as it helps in reducing the pain during the procedure. On the global level, over 230 million surgeries are performed every year. In the coming years, with the growing population, longer life expectancy, increasing diseases resulting in surgical requirements, and rising number of injuries, the demand for anesthetic drugs is expected to increase. Also, this demand is being affected by the growing safety awareness and the technology enhancements in anesthesia machines. Low-flow anesthesia and electronic medical records dominate the current anesthesia market, which is affecting the savings across the healthcare industry. The growing patient populations, suffering from sleep disorders, such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), and respiratory diseases, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), has been the major growth driver for this market.

Side Effects of General Anesthetics

Many general anesthetic drugs can cause physiological changes, like blood pressure variations, and due to this, a trained anesthesiologist should continuously monitor the patient’s blood pressure levels. Regional anesthesia have potential side effects, which include back pain, difficulty in urinating, hematoma, and severe complications, such as pneumothorax and nerve damage. Local anesthesia numbs the targeted body part; hence, the adverse aftereffects are minimum and depend on the amount of the drug administered. Moreover, the side effects of general anesthesia and the patient’s reluctance toward using it are restraining the growth of this segment.

The decrease in the reimbursements provided by governments for medical equipment and increased availability of aftermarket service that prolongs the life of a facility’s existing equipment are the challenges restraining the market growth.

North America Holds the Major Market

North America occupies a major share of 32% of the market. This fact can be attributed to the high per capita income of the North American population and the rapidly rising patient population. Following North America is Europe with the second-largest market share of about 29%. Recent trends show that emerging countries are likely to witness an increase in their growth rates, due to the increasing per capita income and the rapidly growing patient population.

Key Developments in the Market

• January 2018: BOMImed partnered with Mindray North America.

• April 2017: BD acquired Caesarea Medical Electronics.

Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

