Animal Health Market Present Scenario and Future Growth Prospects by 2027 Including Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale

Controlling animal health by preventing animal disease epidemic and monitoring animal food supplies is vital to the any economy and safety of the any country’s food supply. Breeding of healthy livestock guarantees a safe supply of food and keep selling prices stable. Animal disease epidemic costs the country millions of dollars owing to livestock trade halts, animal slaughters and subsequent disease elimination efforts. For example, in November 2017, Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV), causes stillborn piglets which costs U.S. farmers an annual $600 million. Animal diseases with human health connection can adversely affect public health, international trade, and the stability of the agricultural sector. Disease free and healthy animals likely to result in safer food supplies, higher farm productivity, reduced environmental impacts, reduced use of antibiotics.With more than 300 animal health companies, the regions such as Missouri, Columbia, Kansas and Manhattan have the most numbers of animal health companies in the whole world.

Animal health market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as surge in livestock population, growing demand for animal-derived food products, frequent animal disease epidemics, rising animal health awareness, growing food borne diseases. Further the growing prevalence of animal diseases has encouraged private players to manufacture advanced animal vaccines. Rising animal food demand has resulted in growth in the number players making investments to control pathogen contamination.The “Global Animal Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of animal health market with detailed market segmentation by product, animal type, and geography. The global animal health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading animal health market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key animal health market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The reports cover key developments in the animal health market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global animal health market is segmented on the basis of product and animal type. Based on product, the market is segmented as vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, diagnostics and others. Vaccines segment is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, DNA vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated vaccines and others. Pharmaceuticals segment is segmented into parasiticides, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory, analgesics and others. Feed additives segment is segmented into nutritional feed additives and medicinal feed additives. Diagnostics segment is segmented into instruments and consumables. Based on the animal type, the global animal health market is segmented into production animal and companion animal.The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global animal health market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The animal health market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.