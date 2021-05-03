Aromatic Solvents Market: Share | CAGR Status | Market Growth | Trends | Analysis and by Top Industries BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Exxonmobil Corporation, Gotham Industries and Others

Aromatic solvents are widely used in paints and coatings applications which will drive the demand of the market in the forecasted period. Predominantly, over half of the global demand for aromatic solvents is covered by the paints and coatings applications. Industries like construction and automotive have a high demand for the aromatic solvents. Alternatives such as aliphatic solvent have better solvency than aromatic solvents, which could lead to some hindrance in the aromatic market. However, adhesives and printing inks markets will create an ample amount of opportunities for the aromatic market.

Aromatic solvents are solvents with an aromatic hydrocarbon such as xylene, naphtha, etc. For the extraction of aromatic solvents, various methods are applied, such as extractive distillation and the udex process. In the extractive distillation and udex process, aromatic compound is being extracted in the presence of solvent via fractional distillation. In the oil industry, aromatic solvents are extracted via distillation of crude petroleum. Aromatic solvents are used as diluents in various products such as paints, varnishes, adhesives and as chemical intermediates. Aromatic solvents are used in industries like paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, automotive, etc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Aromatic Solvents Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Aromatic solvents market in these regions.

Major Key questions answered through this research report:

What are the top key players of the global Aromatic Solvents market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the global Aromatic Solvents market?

What are the highest competitors in the market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What are the global market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the global market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Key Players: BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Exxonmobil Corporation, Gotham Industries, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Total S.A.

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Aromatic Solvents market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The research report also records the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional outlook of the Global Aromatic Solvents Market research study report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report puts explicit emphasis on the most dynamic information of the global market, gained with the assistance of industry-best analytical methods.

Table of Contents:

Global Aromatic Solvents Market Research Report 2019-2027

Chapter 1 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast

