Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market Trends 2019 and Industry Forecast 2023

The report on the Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Key players:

IBM Corporation, Google Inc., AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce, Baidu, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), BigML, Absolutdata, Fuzzy.AI, Vital AI, Rainbird Technologies, Craft.AI, Sift Science, Mighty.AI, Cognitive Scale, Centurysoft, Yottamine Analytics, and Datarobot Meya.AI are some of the key players in Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7059

Market Highlights:

Recently, in November 2019, Amazon Web Services introduced 13 new machine learning capabilities and services. Aws has also introduced Amazon SageMaker which will help developers in building and deploying machine learning models at low cost.

In September 2019, Microsoft Corporation introduced AI based APIs namely “Dynamic 365 AI” for sales, customer service and market insights. This API will help sales department in getting in-depth information about the prospects via sentiment analysis. Customer service API is expected to utilize naturla lanuage processing technology to understand and predict customer rellated issues.

Regional Analysis:

The Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market is studied for North America (U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacifc), and the Rest Of The World (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).North America is expected to dominate the Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market during the forecast period. North America is an established region in terms of advanced infrastructure and is widely known as an early adopter of new technologies. In North America, artificial intelligence as a service is deployed across various verticals including consumer, BFSI, enterprise and government. U.S is the leading market of artificial intelligence as a service in North America.

Europe is expected to be the second dominant market of artificial intelligence as a service. Increasing usage of AI and cognitive computing algorithm-based software by industries is fueling the growth of AIaaS in this region. Also, government initiatives to bring advanced technologies in the ecosystem of each country of Europe is further boosting the market growth of AIaaS here in coming years.

Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market is projected to grow with fastest growing CAGR during forecast period. China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea among all other countries is leading the Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market in the region. Increasing awareness about the benefits of AI enabled products and services among end-users and increasing usage of digital technology supported by government are some of the prime driving factors for the growth of the market in this region in the coming years.

Rest of the world (RoW) comprise of Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS)market in The Middle East & Africa and Latin America. RoW Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market is expected to grow with slow and steady growth rate due to lack of technical skills and infrastructure.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7059

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS)Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS)Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS)Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS)Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Rest Of The World: Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS)Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS)Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS)Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS)Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS)Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]