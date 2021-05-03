Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Continental, HELLA, Robert Bosch, Siemens
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive ADAS sensors market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Continental
• FLIR Systems
• HELLA
• Leddartech
• ON Semiconductor
• Robert Bosch
• SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
• Siemens
• Sony
• Texas instruments
Market driver
• Progression toward autonomous vehicles
Market challenge
• High costs associated with ADAS technologies
Market trend
• Growing popularity of CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Radar sensors – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Image sensors – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Ultrasonic sensors – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Infrared sensors – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• LiDAR sensors – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing popularity of CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS
• System-on-chip (SoC) in automotive radar sensors market
• Use of LiDAR in road asset management
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Continental
• FLIR Systems
• HELLA
• Leddartech
• ON Semiconductor
• Robert Bosch
• SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
• Siemens
• Sony
• Texas instruments
Continued…..
