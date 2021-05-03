Automotive Embedded Systems 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Automotive Embedded Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2023”

— Automotive Embedded Systems Market 2019

An automotive embedded system is a microcontroller based system to control and access data from sub-systems of the vehicle. Most commonly used embedded systems in a vehicle is embedded navigation system, which includes GPS. This navigational system comprises an embedded circuitry made by a GPS receiver, a gyroscope, a DVD-ROM, main controller, and a display system.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Automotive Embedded Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Embedded Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Automotive Embedded Systems market is valued at 20600 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 28700 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Embedded Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3493114-global-automotive-embedded-systems-market-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Harman International

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Johnson Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electrical and Electronics

Infotainment and Telematics

Powertrain and Chassis and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3493114-global-automotive-embedded-systems-market-by-manufacturers-countries

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Automotive Embedded Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Embedded Systems

1.2 Classification of Automotive Embedded Systems by Types

1.2.1 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Embedded Hardware

1.2.4 Embedded Software

1.3 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.3 Infotainment and Telematics

1.3.4 Powertrain and Chassis and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

1.4 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automotive Embedded Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automotive Embedded Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automotive Embedded Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automotive Embedded Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automotive Embedded Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Automotive Embedded Systems (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Embedded Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Panasonic Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Embedded Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Panasonic Corporation Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Toshiba

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Embedded Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Toshiba Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Continental AG

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Embedded Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Continental AG Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Denso Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Embedded Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Denso Corporation Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Embedded Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Delphi Automotive LLP

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Embedded Systems Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Delphi Automotive LLP Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Automotive Embedded Systems Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349