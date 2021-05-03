Automotive Internet of Things Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2023Automotive Internet of Things Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

IoT aids in converting large volume of data into meaningful and actionable knowledge and aids in increasing transportation efficiency, automotive safety etc. Rising demand for improving driver’s comfort, safety of passenger, and others has led to increasing adoption of IoT in the automotive sector.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Automotive Internet of Things market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Internet of Things market by product type and applications/end industries.

Various application of IoT in automotive include intelligent transportation systems, self-driving (autonomous) cars, smart fleet management etc. and increasing demand for these has led to growth of the market.Increasing deaths due to automotive collisions is a factor for rising adoption of IoT in the automotive industry.

The global Automotive Internet of Things market is valued at 25200 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 106100 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple, Inc

AT&T Inc

Audi AG

Cisco Systems, Inc

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Google Inc

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc

Thales Sa

Tomtom N.V

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

In-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3493108-global-automotive-internet-of-things-market-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Automotive Internet of Things Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Internet of Things

1.2 Classification of Automotive Internet of Things by Types

1.2.1 Global Automotive Internet of Things Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Internet of Things Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 In-Vehicle Communication

1.2.4 Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

1.2.5 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

1.3 Global Automotive Internet of Things Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Internet of Things Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Navigation

1.3.3 Telematics

1.3.4 Infotainment

1.4 Global Automotive Internet of Things Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Automotive Internet of Things Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automotive Internet of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automotive Internet of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automotive Internet of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automotive Internet of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automotive Internet of Things Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Automotive Internet of Things (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Apple, Inc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Internet of Things Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Apple, Inc Automotive Internet of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 AT&T Inc

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Internet of Things Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AT&T Inc Automotive Internet of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Audi AG

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Internet of Things Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Audi AG Automotive Internet of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Internet of Things Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cisco Systems, Inc Automotive Internet of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ford Motor Company

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Internet of Things Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ford Motor Company Automotive Internet of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 General Motors

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Internet of Things Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 General Motors Automotive Internet of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Google Inc

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Internet of Things Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Google Inc Automotive Internet of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Intel Corporation

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Automotive Internet of Things Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Intel Corporation Automotive Internet of Things Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

