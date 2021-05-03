Automotive Torque Converter Market Share 2019 | Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2024

The Global Automotive Torque Converter Market report covers total market for Automotive Torque Converter has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Get a Sample Copy of this report @:https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12345523

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Automotive Torque Converter market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Automotive Torque Converter include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Automotive Torque Converter include

Aisin, BorgWarner, Continental, Delphi, Exedy, Isuzu, Jatco, Precision Torque Converters, Schaeffler-LUK, Sonnax, Subaru, Transtar, Valeo, Voith, ZF

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12345523

The global market for torque converters is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. The torque converter in an automatic transmission serves a purpose similar to a clutch in a manual transmission. The demand for torque converters is directly related to the increased use of automatic transmission in modern vehicles. The key characteristic of a torque converter is its ability to multiply torque when there is a substantial difference between input and output of the engine’s rotation. A torque converter is a type of fluid coupling that allows the engine to spin to some extent, independent of the transmission.

There are four components inside the torque converter- pump, turbine, stator, and transmission fluid. The one factor that is key to the torque converter’s ability to multiply torque lies in the capacity of the stator. For any other fluid coupling mechanism, periods of high liquid slippage cause the fluid flow returning from the turbine to the impeller to oppose the direction of impeller rotation, leading to a significant loss of efficiency, and generation of a considerable degree of waste heat. Under the same conditions in a torque converter, the returning fluid is redirected by the stator so that it helps in the rotation of the impeller rather than obstructing it.

The considerable degree of torque multiplication produced by a converter is dependent on the size and shape of the turbine and stator blades and occurs only when the converter is at or near the stall phase of operation. The fall in efficiency of a torque converter can be primarily attributed to the loss of kinetic energy caused by the curvature of the turbine blades (critical to torque multiplication). There is always a trade-off between torque multiplication and coupling efficiency while designing the turbine blade that needs to be adjusted.

Rising Demand for Driver Assistance Systems to Push the Market

The growth of the automatic transmission market will be driven by the rising demand for driver assistance systems, along with the increased use of electronics in the vehicle, and this will further augment the demand for torque converters. The increased concern for vehicle safety, especially in the heavily congested traffic of Asia-Pacific roads, will also help to significantly maneuver the demand for automatic transmission in the global market.

Advents in the torque converter will increase the appeal of this mechanism to a significant extent, with modern cars equipped with torque converters that have a lockup clutch. When the two halves of the torque converter get up to speed, this clutch locks them together, reducing any form of fluid slippage to a minimum and improving efficiency.

North America was estimated to have the largest revenue share in the market in 2017 and is expected to continue to do so by the end of 2023. A major challenge for the market is the high labor cost associated with the replacement market. The prospects for growth of the torque converter market in America will be significantly affected by the increased adoption of automatic transmissions in heavy-duty and medium trucks. High fuel efficiency, comfort, ease of driving, and low driving skill requirements will compel the fleet owners to opt for an automatic transmission in heavy and medium-duty trucks. These will also draw end consumers to the passenger vehicle segment. In addition, increased adoption of automatic transmission in passenger vehicles will drive the market for torque converters significantly in this segment.

Key Developments in the Market:

• March 2018: Ford Mustang GT Automatic with latest torque converter unveiled.

• March 2018: Mercedes revealed face-lifted C-class with a 9-speed torque converter equipped automatic transmission.

Major Players: AISIN, BORGWARNER, CONTINENTAL, DELPHI, EXEDY, ISUZU, SUBARU, amongst others

Reasons to Purchase the Report:

• The report analyses how the increasing government regulations will drive the global automotive torque converter market

• Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

• Study on the torque converter type that is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market

• Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

• Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

• 3 month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Purchase this [email protected]:https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12345523

Price of Automotive Torque Converter Market Report (single User Licence): $ 4250

Automotive Torque Converter Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Automotive Torque Converter industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Automotive Torque Converter production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Mr. Ajay More

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807

Email: [email protected]