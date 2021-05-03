Beacons Management Software Current Tremendous Demand, Emerging Growth Factors and Professional Outlook with Top Key Players Aruba (HP), Beaconinside GmbH, BlueCats Estimote, Inc., Glimworm Beacons, Kontakt.io, MobStac, Inc. Quuppa Oy Relution Inc., Sensoro Co., Ltd.
Beacon management software simplifies the administration of the beacon meshes within the given location. It maintains, registers, and checks the position of beacons within the map and monitors the battery status including past data such as downtimes. The software allows its users to change beacon settings as well as change profiles and alerts; both, individually or in bulk. The beacon management software keeps a track of data output from multiple beacons and gives information regarding battery status, last ping time, and alerts regarding visitor analytics.
Factors such as growth in need for technologically advanced platform to manage multiple beacons installed by the retailers or particular company, rise in adoption of beacons across various industries, increase in awareness about the proximity marketing, and large penetration of IoT drives the beacons management software market growth. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the beacons as well as increase in adoption of beacons management software in the smart cities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the beacons management software market growth. However, limitations of beacon deployment hamper the growth of beacons management software market.
The global beacons management software market is segmented based on component, end user, and region. By component, the beacons management software market is divided into software and service. Based on end user, it is classified into retail and non-retail segments. Based on region, the beacons management software market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The beacons management software market report includes the profiles of key players such as Aruba by HP, Beaconinside GmbH, BlueCats, Estimote, Inc., Glimworm Beacons, Kontakt.io, MobStac, Inc., Quuppa Oy, Relution Inc., and Sensoro Co., Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global beacons management software market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
Quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT
Software
Service
BY END USER
Retail
Non-retail
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Aruba (HP)
Beaconinside GmbH
BlueCats
Estimote, Inc.
Glimworm Beacons
Kontakt.io
MobStac, Inc.
Quuppa Oy
Relution Inc.
Sensoro Co., Ltd.
