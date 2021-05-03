Ceramic Filters Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Corning, Haldor Topsoe, Unifrax, Veolia
Ceramic filters are made of porous ceramic materials. These filters are mainly of two types, water filters and air filters. Ceramic water filters effectively filter out dust, bacteria, pathogens, and debris with the help of numerous small pores present on them. Ceramic filters can be treated with several materials such as silver, activated carbon, titanium dioxide, and other materials that help kill or incapacitate bacteria and prevent the growth of various pathogens.
The analysts forecast the global ceramic filters market to grow at a CAGR of 13.18% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ceramic filters market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Ceramic Filters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ceramic Filters Company
• Corning
• Doulton Water Filters
• Haldor Topsoe
• Unifrax
• Veolia
Market driver
• Favorable regulatory scenario
Market challenge
• Limitations of ceramic filters
Market trend
• Increasing use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Global ceramic filters market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Global ceramic filters market by residential application – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Global ceramic filters market by commercial application – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Global ceramic filters market by industrial application – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Global ceramic filters market by product
• Comparison by product
• Global ceramic water filters market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global ceramic air filters market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Global ceramic filters market by geography
• Regional comparison
• Ceramic filters market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Ceramic filters market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Ceramic filters market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Increasing use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters
• Rising use of ceramic filters to control mercury level in water
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
• Key market vendors
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Ceramic Filters Company
• Corning
• Doulton Water Filters
• Haldor Topsoe
• Unifrax
• Veolia
Continued…..
