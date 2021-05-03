Coronary Stent Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Coronary Stent Market – By Product Outlook (Bare-Metal Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents), By Type (Balloon Expandable Stents, Self-Expanding Stents), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) – and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Coronary Stent Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global coronary stent market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Increasing incidence of coronary artery disease are believed to drive the growth of coronary stent market in the years ahead. Rising aging population and increase in lifestyle diseases has led to significant increase in the number of percutaneous coronary intervention procedures across the globe. Further, the market is also expected to benefit from development of advanced coronary stents. Asia Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of coronary stent market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Outlook

– Bare-Metal Stents

– Drug-Eluting Stents

– Bioabsorbable Stents

By Type

– Balloon Expandable Stents

– Self-Expanding Stents

By Distribution Channel

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Material

– Stainless Steel

– Cobalt Chromium

– Platinum Chromium

– Nickel Titanium

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Abbott Laboratories

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Cordis

– Medtronic PLC

– Biotronik SE & Co. Kg

– Alvimedica

– Arterius Limited

– Biosensors International Ltd

– Stentys SA

– Translumina GmbH

– Vascular Concepts Limited

– Other Major & Niche Players.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Coronary Stent Market

3. Global Coronary Stent Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Coronary Stent Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Coronary Stent Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Coronary Stent Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Outlook

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Outlook

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Outlook

10.4. Bare-Metal Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Drug-Eluting Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Bioabsorbable Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Coronary Stent Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.4. Balloon Expandable Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Self-Expanding Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Coronary Stent Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Coronary Stent Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

13.4. Stainless Steel Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Cobalt Chromium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6. Platinum Chromium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.7. Nickel Titanium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Product Outlook

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Outlook

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Outlook

14.2.1.4. Bare-Metal Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.5. Drug-Eluting Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.6. Bioabsorbable Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Type

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

14.2.2.4. Balloon Expandable Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.5. Self-Expanding Stents Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3. By Distribution Channel

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.2.3.4. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



