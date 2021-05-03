Directional Drilling Market Growth Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Directional Drilling Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 125 pages with more than one table and figures in it.

Directional drilling is the practice of deviating the wellbore along a planned path to a specific location (also known as target location). The target location is predetermined and is at a given lateral distance and direction from the vertical. Directional drilling is carried out as vertically as possible from a given true vertical depth (TVD).

The increase in the number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The rise in the number of drilling projects, the need for directional drilling services is certain to increase due to a variety of applications provided by it for drilling or production project. For instance, In January 2017, BP (British Petroleum) started a major project, Thunder Horse South Expansion, in the Gulf of Mexico almost a year before its scheduled time. Such projects will increase production of crude oil production.

The market has the presence of a considerable number of manufacturers and appears to be highly competitive. The manufacturers in the market are investing in research and development to increase the drilling performance. The level of competition among the players will intensify in the coming years due to the increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and the increase in MandA.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market among recent years. The increase in energy demand in the US, Mexico, and Canada makes North America the second largest consumer of crude oil across the globe. The support from the government of various countries towards exploration and drilling activities will drive the demand for directional drilling in this region.

The Directional Drilling market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Directional Drilling.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Cathedral Energy Services

Directional Technologies

Ensco

Gyrodata

Jindal Drilling and Industries

LEAM Drilling Systems

MOTIVE DRILLING TECHNOLOGIES

Nabors Industries

National Oilwell Varco

Seadrill

SCIENTIFIC DRILLING INTERNATIONAL

TRANSOCEAN

Directional Drilling Breakdown Data by Type

Gas

Oil

Others

Directional Drilling Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Directional Drilling market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Directional Drilling market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Directional Drilling companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Directional Drilling submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Directional Drilling market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

