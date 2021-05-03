DSL Tester Market Illuminated by New Report – 3M Company, Argus, Emerson Electric, EXFO , Intel Corporation

DSL tester is a device used for testing and analyzing the transmission of ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line), VDSL (Very high-speed digital subscriber line) and other digital subscriber lines technologies such as VDSL2, ADSL2, and ADSL2+. These testers are essential for installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of any digital subscriber line. DSL tester provides a visual determination of the quality of the xDSL lines. DSL testers measure the physical measurement of the cable along with the physical layer and network layer of the link. Besides, modern DSL testers are portable and hand-held and allow for comprehensive verification of the transmission path.

The DSL tester market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the device in telecommunication, coupled with the rapid rise in the population of internet subscribers. Also, growing applicability of the DSL tester across electric power, internet services, and other such industries is another major factor driving the growth of the DSL tester market. Nonetheless, advancements in products pave the way for a favorable opportunity for DSL tester market players during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include 3M Company, Argus, Emerson Electric Co., EXFO Inc., Intel Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Shandong Senter Electronic Co., Ltd., Spirent Communications, T & M TOOLS CO., Limited, VIAVI Solutions Inc.

The “Global DSL Tester Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DSL tester market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global DSL tester market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DSL tester market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global DSL tester market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as benchtop DSL tester and portable DSL tester. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as internet service providers, telecommunication service providers, and others.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. DSL TESTER MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. DSL TESTER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. DSL TESTER MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. DSL TESTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 8. DSL TESTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER 9. DSL TESTER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. DSL TESTER MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. 3M COMPANY 11.2. ARGUS 11.3. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 11.4. EXFO INC. 11.5. INTEL CORPORATION 11.6. KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES 11.7. SHANDONG SENTER ELECTRONIC CO., LTD. 11.8. SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS 11.9. T AND M TOOLS CO., LIMITED 11.10. VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. 12. APPENDIX

