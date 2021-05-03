Emerging Growth on Venous Stents Market Expected to reach US$ 1727.4 Million by 2025 | Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH, Medtronic, Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG, Cordis

Advancement in the field of stent technology has equally enhanced the market for venous stents. Many industry players have come up with innovative types of venous stents in last few years. The defects and technical shortcomings for performing venous stenting procedures have led to a revolution of the newer nitinol stents. For instance, in January 2018, Medtronic plc. broadcasted an initiation of its investigational device exemption (IDE) study for the Abre, its venous self-expanding stent system. The new abre stent is developed for permanent implant in the iliofemoral vein. Upon placement of the Abre stent, the stent offers optimized balance of strength and flexibility to exert an outward force and open the vein.

This report highlights the profitable global Venous Stents market and its diversity. The report provides a detailed analysis of market segmentation, size and share; Market dynamics such as growth drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities; Service providers, investors, stakeholders and key market participants. The report also highlights the threats that the market will face during the forecast period. It also incorporates thorough business profiles of some of the prime vendors in the market. The report includes vast data relating to the recent discovery and technological expansions perceived in the market, wide-ranging with an examination of the impact of these intrusions on the market’s future development.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002388/

Some of the Leading Key Players Profiling Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R Bard (acquired by BD), Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.), Cook, W.L Gore & Associates, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH, Medtronic, Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG, Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health)

This report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s Five model have been used for analyzing the Venous Stents market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

Rising Global Geriatric Population

Incidence rates for deep venous thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) increases with increasing age in both men and women. Globally the geriatric population is increasing, every country is experiencing the rise in older population. According to the United Nations data from World Population Prospects 2017, 962 million people are aged 60 or over in the world and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 and 3.1 billion by 2100. It also mentioned that Europe is having the largest share of old aged population about 25%. Thus, the growing geriatric population, increases the applications of venous stents and eventually favors market growth.

The global venous stents market accounted to US$ 829.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,727.4 Mn by 2025.

Europe is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. Europe market is driven by the factors such as, rise in the prevalence of the chronic veins disease and the initiation for the clinical trials for the venous stents in the region.

Avail Discount on this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPMD00002388/

Technology Insights

The global venous stents market by technology was led by iliac vein stent technology segment. In 2017, the ablation devices segment held a largest market share of 73.9% of the venous stents market, by technology. However, the wallstent technology segment is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the advantages of the technology combined with lower risk of complications.

Application Insights

The venous stents market by application was segmented into, legs, chest, and abdomen. The leg segment held the largest share of the market, by application. The chest segment is expected to witness steady growth among the applications, during the forecast period.

Disease Insights

The varicose veins disease devices market by disease was segmented into, post thrombotic syndrome, chronic deep vein thrombosis, may-thurner syndrome, hemodialysis/arteriovenous fistulae and other diseases. The chronic deep vein thrombosis segment held the largest share of the market, by disease with a share of around 30.4%. The segment is also expected to dominate during the year 2025.

Strategic Insights

Acquisitions and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global venous stents industry. Few of the acquisitions and approvals made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In August, 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation signed an agreement to acquire VENITI, Inc. Veniti Inc. is a privately held company that has developed and markets VICI VENOUS STENT System for treating venous obstructive disease.

2018: In July, 2018, C.R Bard received FDA approval for its Covera Vascular Covered Stent. The stent is used for the treatment of narrowing (stenosis) or blockage of blood flow of vein. The stent self-expands against the vein and allows the blood to flow.

VENOUS STENTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Wallstent Technology

Iliac Vein Stent Technology

By Application

Legs

Chest

Abdomen

By Disease

Post Thrombotic Syndrome,

Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis,

May-Thurner Syndrome,

Hemodialysis/Arteriovenous Fistulae, and

Other Diseases

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany UK



Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



South America (SAM) Brazil



Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002388/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Venous Stents Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Venous Stents Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/