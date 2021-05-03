Explosive Growth on Over The Top (OTT) Market Analysis Showcases Growth Trends and Opportunity until 2027

The global Over The Top (OTT) Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 44.6 Bn in 2017 to US$ 158.4 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.16% between 2017 and 2025.

In general terms the OTT can be explained as the digital content distribution, which is based upon various business models or revenue models. OTT can be stated as the delivery of audio/visual content being streamed over the internet. Presently OTT is at a relatively nascent stage and is widely accepted as a trending technology across the globe. The market is projected to witness further more innovative and advance transformation, enabling the customers to access everything they want at a single space making the OTT platforms adept of selling physical products along with video and audio service offerings is certainly going to be an upward trend during the forecast period.

One of the prime factors that are driving the demands for Over The Top (OTT) Market is the increasing investments for the development of internet/broadband infrastructure of the developing countries. Governments of various countries worldwide have laid their stress on the reach of high speed internet services in urban and rural areas of their countries. The better infrastructure coupled with falling prices of internet services has given a rise to Over The Top (OTT) Market in these countries.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Amazon.com, Inc. Apple, Inc. CBS Corporation, Inc. Facebook, Inc. Google, Inc. HBO NOW Hulu L.L.C. Netflix, Inc. Roku, Inc.

One of the key trends which will influence the market in coming year is the advancements in EDR such as more focus on adaptive security architecture capabilities in order to emphasize more on integrated security capabilities. The EDR solution is also expected to solve issues such as insider threat and account takeover, which are presently addressed by entity behavior analytics. EDR vendors have not much focused on cloud workload protection, however, acceptance of cloud data storage is increasing owing to which vendors are becoming more inclined towards cloud solution delivery. In past few years, cloud computing services are becoming popular owing to its wide usage, however, it makes them a common target for cyber-attacks by outsiders and insiders.

Over The Top (OTT) Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Over The Top (OTT) market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Over The Top (OTT) market.

