Fog Computing Market Growth Study, Segmentations, Key Drivers, Trends Analysis and Forecasts Research Report to 2024

A detailed analysis of the fog computing market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the fog computing market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

The growth of the fog computing market is attributed to the paradigm shift in the U.S. healthcare reimbursement systems from fee-for-service model to the outcome-based reimbursement model. This will encourage healthcare organizations to adopt IoT devices to reduce power consumption, improve operational efficiency, reduce cost, and enhance overall performance of business. Furthermore, healthcare applications are latency sensitive and requires real-time analysis, any delay in transmitting data leads to serious consequences. Since fog computing enables the analysis of data at the edge of devices, its adoption among healthcare organization is further estimated to increase.

Component analysis:

Component segmentation: The report claims that the component landscape of the fog computing market is subdivided into –

Hardware Controllers Gateways Routers & Switches Sensors

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Deployment model analysis:

Deployment model segmentation: The report states the deployment model landscape of the fog computing market to be split into –

Fog as a product

Fog as a service

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report claims that the application landscape of the fog computing market is subdivided into –

Automotive

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Smart Infrastructure

Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation: The study claims that the regional landscape of the fog computing market is subdivided into –

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

The fog computing market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the fog computing market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the fog computing market.

Asia Pacific fog computing market is estimated to be the fastest growing region owing to the increasing adoption of the cloud computing platform in countries such as India and China. Furthermore, rapidly developing smart infrastructure such as smart cities and government initiatives in the developing countries are also estimated to have significant impact on the growth of the fog computing market. For instance, Indian government’s smart city development initiative, Digital India program and Make in India campaign is estimated to fuel the development of smart infrastructure, therefore increasing the demand for streaming data from cloud computing platform.

