Future Outlook of Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2018: Prevailing Competition, Key Strategies, Recent Developments, Industry Trend & Forecast to 2025

Global Endpoint Detection and Response market is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2018 and 2025.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) are security solutions designed to help organizations to understand the chain of attack, to detect suspicious activity on endpoints, and facilitate administrator with a quick and appropriate response. Moreover, it detects incidents, confirms & prioritize risks, and prevents attacks in the systems. EDR delivers automation, data integration, and provides advanced support to organizations data storage systems. The EDR is systems that store endpoint system level behaviors & events, for instance, file, registry, process, memory, and network events.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Endpoint Detection and Response Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Endpoint Detection and Response market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000935

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Carbon Black, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. CrowdStrike, Inc.

4. Digital Guardian

5. FireEye, Inc.

6. Open Text Corporation

7. Symantec Corporation

8. Tripwire, Inc.

9. Tanium Inc.

10. Cyberreason Inc.

11. RSA Security LLC

12. CounterTack.

One of the key trends which will influence the market in coming year is the advancements in EDR such as more focus on adaptive security architecture capabilities in order to emphasize more on integrated security capabilities. The EDR solution is also expected to solve issues such as insider threat and account takeover, which are presently addressed by entity behavior analytics. EDR vendors have not much focused on cloud workload protection, however, acceptance of cloud data storage is increasing owing to which vendors are becoming more inclined towards cloud solution delivery. In past few years, cloud computing services are becoming popular owing to its wide usage, however, it makes them a common target for cyber-attacks by outsiders and insiders.

Inquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000935

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

– Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

– Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Buy Now: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000935