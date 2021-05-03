Future Outlook of Energy and utility analytics Market by 2027| Analysis by Top Key Players –Wipro, EnergySavvy, Oracle, Capgemini, Infosys, SAP, IBM

Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.26 Bn in 2017 to US$ 5.71 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2018 and 2025.

Globally evolving living standards amid the rapidly expanding population worldwide are expected to increase the energy usage and dependency on energy and utility resources, and owing to this the global energy demand in coming 10 years is projected to increase by approximately 15-18%. This explosion in the energy and utility demand is also expected to bring several fundamental transformations, where alterations related to low carbon emission targets, regulatory landscape, low commodity prices, an uptick in industry consolidation and generation of affordable and more competitive renewables would procure the chief attention. While energy and utility sector is growing in terms of reinvention and adaption of a dynamic environment, provides a promising outlook for innovation and growth opportunities for analytics solution and services adoption.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000310

The Energy and utility analytics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Companies profiled in this report includes, Wipro Limited, EnergySavvy Inc., Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, BuildingiQ, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Wegowise, Inc. among others.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the energy and utility analytics market in the coming year is data sharing among the energy and utility network. The emergence of data sharing is expected to generate adoption opportunities for analytical solutions such as, robust demand response networks, supply chain optimization and other programs that would make a significant contribution to the growth in areas such as smart cities. Although the data sharing is at present limited to only certain developed economies of the world, the trend is expected to spur in the near future.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000310

Energy and utility analytics market by vertical is segmented into oil & gas, renewable energy, nuclear energy, water, electricity, and others (waste and recycle energy). Oil & gas companies are rigorously adopting analytics solutions as the industry requires to manage risks on several frontages, as well as the assets of oil & gas companies, are expensive and capital intensive. Further, with the government initiatives towards renewable energy production, the renewable energy installations have noticed a significant growth globally, which in turn is expected to increase the demand growth for energy and utility analytics market.

The overall energy and utility analytics market size have been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the energy and utility analytics market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include energy and utility analytics market industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the energy and utility analytics market industry.

Highlights of the report:

– A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

– Important changes in market dynamics

– Market segmentation up to the second or third level

– Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

– Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

– Market shares and strategies of key players

– Emerging niche segments and regional markets

– An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

– Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

For More Information: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000310