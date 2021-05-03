Global Android Automotive AVN Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges and Industry Key Events 2019 – 2023

Global Android Automotive AVN Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Android Automotive AVN in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Android Automotive AVN market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bosch

Denso

Pioneer

Alpine

Aisin

Continental

Kenwood

Sony

Clarion

Garmin

Panasonic

Hangsheng

Coagent

ADAYO

Desay SV

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Capacitive Screen

Resistive Screen

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Android Automotive AVN for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The factors that are found to have a positive effect on the growth of the automotive industry are strong sales, particularly of commercial vehicles which is primarily due to the increased spending power of the end user bases. The end users have also become increasingly aware of the products in the market and how they fit their requirements. Increased demand for personalized products & services is expected to be among the key trends that will motivate the expansion of the automotive industry in the coming years. Additionally, the incidence of a dynamic regulatory environment is expected to foster long term growth of this industry. Increasing demand for automobiles from energy, oil & gas, transportation, and urban development sector is expected to accelerate the progress of the industry.

Changes in the mobility infrastructure globally spurred by the development of the smart cities will lead to the development of alternative modes of transportation that can lead to the transformation of the industry. The need to establish better distribution networks both for transportation and logistics following a surge in consumerism is expected to increased global interconnectedness. The automobile industry also derives its success from the presence of favorable macroeconomic and demographic trends along with continued focus provided by governments on supporting the industry. The improvements in the production lines globally are expected to further the growth of the automobile industry in the coming years.

