Global Artificial Intelligence Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Artificial Intelligence Market – By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Others) By End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Retail, BFSI, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Artificial Intelligence Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global artificial intelligence market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Moreover, the market was held at USD XXXX Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XXXX Million by the end of 2023. Growth in big data, increasing demand for cloud-based services and rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants are envisioned to bolster the growth of the market.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/1545

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of artificial intelligence market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Offering

– Hardware

– – – Processors

– – – Memory

– – – Network

– – – Others

– Software

– – – Platforms

– – – Solutions

– Services

– – – Installation & Integration Services

– – – Support & Maintenance

By Technology

– Machine Learning

– Computer Vision

– Natural Language Processing

– Context-Aware Computing

– Others

By End User

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Agriculture

– Retail

– BFSI

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

– Intel

– IBM

– Microsoft

– Google

– Oracle

– Nvidia

– Cisco

– SAP

– Siemens

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive Landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and By Geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/artificial-intelligence-market-2017

Table of Content



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Artificial Intelligence Market

3. Artificial Intelligence Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Artificial Intelligence Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

10.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. Processors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. Memory Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. Platforms Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1. Installation & Integration Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2. Support & Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.4. Machine Learning Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Computer Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Natural Language Processing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Context-Aware Computing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use Industry

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

12.4. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Agriculture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Offering

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

13.2.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.1. Processors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.2. Memory Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.3. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.1. Platforms Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.2. Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6.1. Installation & Integration Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6.2. Support & Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Technology

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

13.2.2.4. Machine Learning Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Computer Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Natural Language Processing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Context-Aware Computing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By End Use Industry

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

13.2.3.4. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Agriculture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.9. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Offering

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

13.3.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.1. Processors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.2. Memory Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.3. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.1. Platforms Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.2. Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6.1. Installation & Integration Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6.2. Support & Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Technology

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

13.3.2.4. Machine Learning Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Computer Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Natural Language Processing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Context-Aware Computing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023



Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/1545

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com