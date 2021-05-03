Global Aviation Fuel Additives Market Size (Value) by Player’s (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Aviation Fuel Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Aviation fuel is a specialized type of petroleum-based fuel (actually propellant) used to power aircrafts. It is generally of a higher quality than fuels used in less critical applications, such as heating or road transport, and often contains additives to reduce the risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature, among other properties.

Global Aviation Fuel Additives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aviation Fuel Additives.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chevron Oronite Company

Lubrizol

Afton Chemical

Fuel Performance Solutions

Evonik Industries

BASF

Chemtura

Shell

Total

Innospec

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Infineum International

Cummins

Cerion

GE Water

Aviation Fuel Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Gasoline Additives

Kerosene Additives

Aviation Fuel Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Aviation Gasoline

Aviation Kerosene

Aviation Fuel Additives Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

