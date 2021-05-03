Global Cross-border E-commerce Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024 – AliExpress, EBay, Amazon, Taobao, Tmall Global, ETao

The Internet allows consumers to shop online globally, purchasing products and services that may be unavailable or prohibitively expensive in their home countries from websites in other countries and from marketplaces such as Alibaba Group’s Tmall.com that host multinational merchants. This phenomenon, known as cross-border e-commerce or international e-commerce, is growing as advancing technologies help reduce problems associated with international payments, long shipping times and language barriers – making it possible to shop online anywhere and everywhere by laptop and smartphone.

The global Cross-border E-commerce market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cross-border E-commerce.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cross-border E-commerce market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cross-border E-commerce market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AliExpress

EBay

Amazon

Taobao

Tmall Global

ETao

JD

Wish

Newegg

Lazada

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Clothes, Shoes & Accessories

Health & Beauty Products

Personal Electronics

Computer Hardware

Jewelry, Gems & Watches

Table of Contents:

1 Cross-border E-commerce Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cross-border E-commerce Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cross-border E-commerce Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cross-border E-commerce Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cross-border E-commerce Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cross-border E-commerce by Countries

10 Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Segment by Type

11.1 Global Cross-border E-commerce Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

12 Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

