Global Europe Beer Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2020

Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverages in the World. Beer contains 4% to 6% alcohol by volume. The main ingredients of beer include water, a starch source (such as malted barley, helps in saccharification and fermentation), a brewer’s yeast and flavors such as hops. Flavoring such as hops helps in adding bitterness and act as a natural preservative. Most of the beers are sold in glass bottle and cans. The moderate consumption of beer reduced the risk of cardiac disease, stroke and cognitive decline. In contrast, heavy beer consumption increases the risk of liver diseases. The European communities have been enjoying beer for several thousand years. The beer cultures in the European countries vary remarkably, with different styles of beer and consumption habits and it forms an integral part of the Europe’s heritage, alimentation and culture. Europe is the second largest beer producer in the world. In 2012, around 390 million hectoliters of beer was produced in the Europe. Europe beer market can be bifurcated into four categories such as premium lager, standard lager, specialty beer and others.

Europe beer market experienced a steady growth rate over the past few years. Flavor innovations and new target consumer are some of the major driving force for beer market. By adding new flavors in beer, manufacturers tries to attract new drinkers, thus driving the beer market. In the recent year, beer markets are opening up in an effort to target more customers. Now the beer manufacturers are offering verities of beer to target women. This can be a major driving force for beer market. Increasing number of health conscious people and rise in beer excise duty are some of the major restraints for beer market.

The major companies operating in the beer market include Scottish & Newcastle, Inbev, Heineken N.V and SABMiller.

