Global IT Service Management Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers.
The increasing number of employees who are using personal IT technological devices at workplace is the main factor behind this growth.
In 2018, the global IT Service Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Absolute Software
Microsoft
Axios Systems
Cherwell Software
Citrix Systems
Compuware
EMC
IVANTI
Service Now
BMC Software
HP
CA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Configuration Management
IT Asset Management
DBMS Management
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Retail
BFSI
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Service Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Service Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Service Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IT Service Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Configuration Management
1.4.3 IT Asset Management
1.4.4 DBMS Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IT Service Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecommunication
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Media & Entertainment
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 BFSI
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IT Service Management Market Size
2.2 IT Service Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IT Service Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 IT Service Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IT Service Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IT Service Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global IT Service Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global IT Service Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 IT Service Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IT Service Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IT Service Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global IT Service Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global IT Service Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Absolute Software
12.2.1 Absolute Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.2.4 Absolute Software Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Absolute Software Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Axios Systems
12.4.1 Axios Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.4.4 Axios Systems Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Axios Systems Recent Development
12.5 Cherwell Software
12.5.1 Cherwell Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.5.4 Cherwell Software Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cherwell Software Recent Development
12.6 Citrix Systems
12.6.1 Citrix Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.6.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development
12.7 Compuware
12.7.1 Compuware Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.7.4 Compuware Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Compuware Recent Development
12.8 EMC
12.8.1 EMC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.8.4 EMC Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 EMC Recent Development
12.9 IVANTI
12.9.1 IVANTI Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.9.4 IVANTI Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 IVANTI Recent Development
12.10 Service Now
12.10.1 Service Now Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 IT Service Management Introduction
12.10.4 Service Now Revenue in IT Service Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Service Now Recent Development
12.11 BMC Software
12.12 HP
12.13 CA
