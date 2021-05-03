Global Licensing Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019

iCrowd Newswire – Jun 14, 2019

Global Licensing Partnering Terms & Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2019

Global Licensing Partnering 201a4 to 2019 provides the full collection of Licensing disease deals signed between the world’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

The Global Licensing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014- 2019 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the licensing deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.

This report provides details of the latest licensing agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of licensing agreements from 2014 to 2019.

There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter licensing deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.

Licensing is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to commercialize a compound, product or technology.

Specifically, licensing is the granting of permission to use intellectual property rights, such as trademarks, patents, or technology, under defined conditions

There are several forms of licensing deal. Traditional licensing arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subsequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.

In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaboration on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the licensing agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.

Other forms of licensing such as sub-licensing and cross-licensing are also explored, with examples provided together with listing of recent deals in pharma, biotech and diagnostics.

The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter licensing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to commercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

