Global Omega-3 Market Expected to Reach $16.03 Billion and Growing At a CAGR of 7.57% Between 2016- 2023

This report studies the Omega-3 market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Omega-3 market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global Omega-3 market include

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

Marine Ingredients

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

KD Pharma

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Maruha Nichiro Foods

Solutex

Bioprocess Algae

The global Omega-3 market is valued at 9618.22 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 16034.84 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2016 and 2023.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Omega-3 in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

South America

On the basis of product, the Omega-3 market is primarily split into

Marine Omega-3

Algae Omega-3

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Others

