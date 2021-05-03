Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Forecast to 2024 by Company Microsoft, Qlik, SAS, Salesforce, TIBCO Software, Birst, Oracle, GoodData

Business analytics (BA) is the practice of iterative, methodical exploration of an organization’s data, with an emphasis on statistical analysis. Business analytics is used by companies committed to data-driven decision-making. This report mainly studeis SaaS-based Business Analytics market.

Scope of the Report:

The global SaaS-based Business Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of SaaS-based Business Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the SaaS-based Business Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the SaaS-based Business Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Microsoft

Qlik

SAS

Salesforce.com

TIBCO Software

Birst

Oracle

GoodData

Host Analytics

IBM

SAP

Teradata

Zoomdata

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-site

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Media and entertainment

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Table of Contents:

1 SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Competition, by Players

4 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Size by Regions

5 North America SaaS-based Business Analytics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe SaaS-based Business Analytics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific SaaS-based Business Analytics Revenue by Countries

8 South America SaaS-based Business Analytics Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue SaaS-based Business Analytics by Countries

10 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Segment by Type

11 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Segment by Application

12 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

