Global Steel Scrap Market Reports 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2025

ScrapÂ consists ofÂ recyclableÂ materials left over from product manufacturing and consumption, such as parts of vehicles, building supplies, and surplus materials. UnlikeÂ waste, scrap has monetary value, especially recoveredÂ metals, and non-metallic materials are also recovered for recycling.

Geographically, the Asian region is predicted to dominate the global market for steel scraps during the forecast period. The recent restriction on the export of nickel ore by the Indonesian government is a significant factor that impels market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Preservation of natural resources, especially iron ore, is expected to result in this market’s moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Steel Scrap market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Scrap

This report researches the worldwide Steel Scrap market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Steel Scrap breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

ArcelorMittal

AnSteel Scrap Group

Anyang Steel Scrap

BaoSteel Scrap Group

Baotou Steel Scrap

Benxi Steel Scrap

CSC

Evraz Group

Fangda Steel Scrap

Gerdau

Hebei Steel Scrap Group

Hyundai Steel Scrap

IMIDRO

JFE

Jianlong Group

Jingye Steel Scrap

Jiuquan Steel Scrap

JSW

Maanshan Steel Scrap

Metinvest

MMK

NSSMC

Steel Scrap Breakdown Data by Type

Flat Steel Scrap

Long Steel Scrap

Tubular Steel Scrap

Steel Scrap Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer Appliances Industry

Housing

Automotive

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Steel Scrap status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Steel Scrap manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Scrap :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Steel Scrap market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

