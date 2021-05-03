Government Cloud Market 2019-2024 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Storage is the Most Widely Used Application
– Downtimes due to hardware failures, software misconfigurations, security breaches and data loss impact the productivity of the government offices.
– Cloud is a reliable option when it comes to storage of government data. That is because government budgets are limited and on-premise solutions are becoming costlier with increasing volume of data.
– Central and state governments have large amounts of data in the form of user records, public policies and schemes. Thus it becomes critically important that the government has a strong and robust storage option so that it delivers all the services on demand.
– Companies like Pure Storage offers all-inclusive software-based encryption, snaps, replication and cloning to ensure data integrity. That cloud database is then managed by Rubrik.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is in the middle of a transformation powered by cloud technologies.
– The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets are causing major companies to establish their cloud data center in Asia-Pacific.
– The governments in Australia and Singapore see cloud services as an opportunity to improve government service delivery outcomes by eliminating redundancy, increasing agility and providing information and communication technology (ICT) services at a cheaper cost.
– Moreover, the Government of India has implemented a number of ICT initiatives under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), including the creation of ICT infrastructure both at the centre and state levels. The infrastructure thus created is providing the basis for the adoption of cloud computing for the government with the objective of making optimum use of existing infrastructure, re-use of applications, efficient service delivery to the citizens and increasing the number of e-transactions in the country, thus helping achieve the ultimate goal of NeGP.
Important Points Covered in Government Cloud Market Report:
- Government Cloud market gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Consumption, Imports, and Exports.
- Government Cloud market forecasts for a minimum of five years of all the mentioned segments.
- Government Cloud market shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities.
- Share constraints for the new entrants in Government Cloud market
- Include manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis.
- What are the difficulties to showcase development?
- What will the market estimate be in 2024 and what will the improvement rate be?
- Who are the major key venders in this market space?
- What are the drivers and opportunities of Government Cloud market?
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need for Greater Storage Capabilities is Driving the Market Demand
4.3.2 Need for Data Transparency are Expanding the Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Cloud Computing Skills Gap is Hindering the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Model
5.1.1 Public Cloud
5.1.2 Private Cloud
5.1.3 Hybrid Cloud
5.2 By Delivery Mode
5.2.1 Infrastructure as a Service
5.2.2 Pltaform as a Service
5.2.3 Software as a Service
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Server & Storage
5.3.2 Disaster Recovery/Data Backup
5.3.3 Security & Compliance
5.3.4 Analytics
5.3.5 Content Management
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
6.1.2 AT&T Inc.
6.1.3 CGI, Inc.
6.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.5 Dell Inc.
6.1.6 Google, Inc
6.1.7 IBM Corporation
6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.9 NetApp, Inc.
6.1.10 Oracle Corporation
6.1.11 Rackspace Inc.
6.1.12 Salesforce.com, Inc.
6.1.13 Verizon Wireless
6.1.14 VMware, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
