Home Textile Market 2019-2024 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, and Countries, and Forecast

Home Textile Market report 2019 shows the market segment and regional analysis by size, growth, and forecast year. Home Textile market report also covers the competitive analysis, merger acquisition and marketing strategies that is adopted by leading players. Home Textile market report covers the details of company profile, products, services, and recent developments that will be beneficial for new entrants.

Market Overview:

The global home textile market is one of the most profitable business segments in the global textile industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% for the period of 2018-2024.

– The industry is witnessing a steady growth driven by factors, like rising consumer spending on home renovation and fashion sensitivity toward household furnishing.

– The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, with countries like India, China, and Pakistan being the key suppliers.

– Rising focus on the market by governments and favorable regulatory policies are expected to be one of the major reasons for the market disruption. Such support has met with growth in investments in the market, further strengthen growth.

– The global home textile market is expected to face a considerable challenge from the high cost of logistics.

Welspun Group

Welspun Group

Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.

Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.

Bombay Dyeing

Shaw Industries

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

American Textile Company Inc

Mohawk Industries Inc

Tapis Saint

Maclou

