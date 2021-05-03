Hybrid Composites Market 2027 – Increasing demand from the Aerospace industry by Top Key Players SGL Carbon SE, Hexcel Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, Exel Group World Wide

Hybrid composites are usually used in a combination of two or more reinforcement fibers. The hybrid composites refer to composites with either multiple fiber materials or multiple matrix materials. For instance, two types of continuous fibers such as, glass fiber and carbon fiber are laced together to exploit the high toughness of the glass fiber and the high absolute value of the carbon fiber. In addition, carbon fiber used in a combination with polymer composites that is widely used in many engineering fields where high mechanical properties and lightweight are required.

The hybrid composites market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to increasing demand for lightweight materials, which reduce the weight of vehicles and wind blades. However, increased demand from the automotive & transportation and wind energy end-use industries is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the hybrid composites market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

SGL Carbon SE,

Hexcel Corporation,

TEIJIN LIMITED,

Exel Group World Wide,

Gurit,

Solvay,

Innegra Technologies, LLC,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

PlastiComp, Inc.,

Royal DSM N.V

The global hybrid composites market is segmented on the basis of resin, fiber type, and end user. Based on resin, the hybrid composites market is segmented as, thermoplastic hybrid composite, and thermoset hybrid composite. On the basis of fiber type, the market is categorized into, UHMWPE/carbon hybrid composites, HMPP/carbon hybrid composites, aramid (Kevlar)/carbon hybrid composites, carbon/glass & glass/carbon hybrid composites, and others. Based on the end user, the hybrid composites market is categorized into, Marine, sporting goods, automotive & transportation, wind energy, aerospace & defense, and others.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hybrid Composites market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Hybrid Composites market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.