Industrial Fastener Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Industrial Fastener Market – By Type (Threaded Fasteners, Non Threaded Fasteners), By Application (Vehicles, Machinery Equipment, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronic Products, Furniture and Wood Products, Construction, Maintenance, Repair and Operations, Others), By Material (Metal, Plastic), By Sales (OEM, Aftermarket) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Industrial Fastener Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global industrial fastener market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Significant growth in industrial industry and rising production of vehicles are envisioned to strengthen the growth of industrial fastener market during the forecast period. Further, continuous enhancement and development of superior quality fasteners is anticipated to buoys industrial fastener market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of industrial fastener market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Threaded Fasteners

– – – Internally Threaded Fasteners

– – – Externally Threaded Fasteners

– Non-Threaded Fasteners

By Product

– Bolts

– Nuts

– Screws

– Rivets & Washers

– Others

By Application

– Vehicles

– Machinery Equipment

– Aerospace

– Electrical & Electronic Products

– Furniture & Wood Products

– Construction

– Maintenance, Repair and Operations

– Others

By Material

– Metal

– Plastic

By Sales

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Acument Global Technologies, Inc.

– ALLFAST Fastening Systems, LLC

– AAA Aircraft Supply

– Bulten AB

– ARaymond

– Precision Castparts Corp.

– ContMid Group

– Illinois Tool Works Inc.

– Nifco Inc

– Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V.

– Nucor Corporation

– Shanghai Prime Machinery Co.,Ltd.

– Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

– Nipman Industrial Solutions

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Industrial Fastener Market

3. Global Industrial Fastener Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Industrial Fastener Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Industrial Fastener Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Threaded Fasteners Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.1. Internally Threaded Fasteners Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.2. Externally Threaded Fasteners Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Non-Threaded Fasteners Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Bolts Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Nuts Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Screws Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Rivets & Washers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Vehicles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Machinery Equipment Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Aerospace Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Electrical & Electronic Products Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Furniture & Wood Products Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.9. Construction Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.10. Maintenance, Repair and Operations Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.11. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

12.4. Metal Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Plastic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales

13.4. OEM Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Aftermarket Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…



