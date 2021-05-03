Industrial Wastewater Management Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2025

Industrial Wastewater Management Market: Introduction

Industrial wastewater management involves identification of the contaminants, collection, source-separation, treatment and disposal of wastewaters produced from the industries during various processes. With the rapid population growth, increasing industrial activities, and ever shrinking fresh water sources, the increasing wastewater has become a great challenge. Moreover, with the advancement in the manufacturing industries and rapid industrialization the effluent from the industries is one of the largest source of wastewater. Main priorities of waste water management includes extension and modernization of wastewater systems and optimize the quality & parameters of wastewater into a discharge that can either be reused or returned to the water cycle with insignificant environmental issues. Industries based on organic raw materials are the most significant contributors to the organic pollutant load.

Improper industrial wastewater management practices may pose a significant threat to sensitive water resources hence, appropriate site location, facility design and introducing effective industrial wastewater management practices is inevitably necessary task to minimize this threat. Hence, the global industrial wastewater management market is expected to grow with the increasing governmental rules and regulations during the forecast period.

Industrial Wastewater Management Market: Market Dynamics

Owing to the increasing industrial activities, identification of more and more containments and awareness about the consequences of untreated industrial wastewater disposal have enforced implementation stringent environmental regulations are some of the key factors augmented to drive the industrial wastewater management market. The advancement in treatment processes and development of technologies have resulted in substantial improvement in the process of treated wastewater disposal. Growing world population together with rising living standards has resulted in increasing water demand and resulted in resource crunch, hence expected to drive industrial wastewater management market. With the enforcement of regulations and environment emission standards by governing bodies across the globe, the industrial wastewater management is expected to gain traction in demand over the forecast period

Industrial wastewater management market is expected to be hampered owing to the limited investment by industrialists, particularly in low-income countries, a large proportion of wastewater is released into environment without being treated. The volume of wastewater is expected to rise considerably in the forecast period especially in the developing countries. Moreover, lack of appropriate water treatment technologies and significant overhead cost are expected to restrain the growth of industrial wastewater management market.

According to the United Nations world water development report 2017 the industrial wastewater discharged into environment can be considered as an untapped resource. Some of the key companies are working towards developing modified and advanced method for the industrial wastewater management.

Industrial Wastewater Management Market: Market Segmentation

The global industrial wastewater management market on the basis of end use industries can be segmented as:

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Mining & Minerals

Energy & Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food Processing

Others

Industrial Wastewater Management Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to the stringent environmental rules and regulation for industrial wastewater discharge in the European countries and increasing knowledge about the consequences of wastewater disposal are driving the industrial wastewater management market at a rapid pace in this region. North America is also expected to have high demand of wastewater management mostly due to increasing onshore crude oil industries and rising manufacturing industries. Asia-Pacific due to the rapid urbanization, increasing demand of water and growing industrialization possesses a positive prospect for the growth of the industrial wastewater management market. Moreover, initiative taken by the government such as Indo-German Environment Partnership Program (IGEP) by Indian government is expected to boost the growth of industrial wastewater management market in the region. MEA and ROW are also expected to have increasing demand of industrial wastewater management owing to the increasing water demand and limited supply of water resources.

Industrial Wastewater Management Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global industrial wastewater management market are as follows:

Colsen

CH2M HILL, Inc.

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Sembcorp Industries Ltd

Airmaster Aerator LLC

Arbiogaz

L’AIR LIQUIDE S.A.

Condorchem Envitech, L.L.C.

Blumberg Environmental Planning & Design Co.

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Louis Berger

SUEZ

Veolia Environnement

KLARO GmbH

EnviroChemie GmbH

