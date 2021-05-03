IoT Node and Gateway Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
There is a gap between IoT devices, sensors, equipment, systems and the cloud which is filled by an IoT gateway. This gateway can be a hardware appliance or virtual. The gateway is not equipped with the sensors. The gateway software is installed on the device will collect the data from the sensor, pre-process that data, and then send the results to the data center.
The major drivers for the growth of the market is the increasing demand for application-specific microcontroller units (MCUs) and flexible System on Chip (SoC)-type designs, improved internet connectivity in technologically advancing countries, and increased IP address space and security solutions provided in IPv6.
One of the key restraining factors for the IoT node and gateway market is the privacy and security of data.
In 2018, the global IoT Node and Gateway market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IoT Node and Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Node and Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intel
Huawei
NXP
Texas Instruments
Cisco Systems
HPE
TE Connectivity
STMicroelectronics
Advantech
Dell
Eurotech
AAEON
Adlink Technology
NEXCOM
Microchip
Notion
Helium
Samsara
Estimote
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Processor
Connectivity IC
Sensor
Memory Device
Logic Device
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Wearable Devices
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Building Automation
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT Node and Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT Node and Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
