IT Resilience Orchestration Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Zerto, VMware, CloudEndure, Perpetuuiti., IBM, Veritas Technologies, Unitrends, Actifio, Carbonite, Infrascale, CA Technologies

Global IT Resilience Orchestration Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

IT Resilience Orchestration (ITRO) solutions are chiefly aimed at hePublisherng to improve the reliability, speed and granularity of workload recovery due to unplanned outages by automating disaster recovery (DR) processes while lowering costs of DR exercising and DR operations staff. Gartner’s ITRO definition focuses on tools that support a majority of these capabilities: – Automated failover, failback and availability/continuity management – Replication and orchestration – Discovery, dependency mapping and workload analysis – DR management and run book creation – Reporting and validation of recovery capability

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Resilience Orchestration business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Resilience Orchestration market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Zerto, VMware, CloudEndure, Perpetuuiti., IBM, Veritas Technologies, Unitrends, Actifio, Carbonite, Infrascale, CA Technologies, SEP, Micro Focus

This study considers the IT Resilience Orchestration value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IT Resilience Orchestration market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of IT Resilience Orchestration market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Resilience Orchestration players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Resilience Orchestration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IT Resilience Orchestration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global IT Resilience Orchestration Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IT Resilience Orchestration by Players

4 IT Resilience Orchestration by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IT Resilience Orchestration Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Zerto

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IT Resilience Orchestration Product Offered

11.1.3 Zerto IT Resilience Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Zerto News

11.2 VMware

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IT Resilience Orchestration Product Offered

11.2.3 VMware IT Resilience Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 VMware News

11.3 CloudEndure

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IT Resilience Orchestration Product Offered

11.3.3 CloudEndure IT Resilience Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CloudEndure News

11.4 Perpetuuiti

