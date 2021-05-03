Lupus Market expanding at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period ( 2017-2023)

Lupus Market Overview:

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease which occurs when the immune system attacks the healthy cells and tissues of the body, thereby causing inflammation, pain, swelling, and damage throughout the body. Many people have an inherit tendency towards developing or attaining lupus, which can be triggered due to certain drugs, infections, or even sunlight. The prevalence of this condition has prompted Market Research Future (MRFR) to take notice and study the global market of the same. As of 2017, the market valuation of Lupus stood at USD 1.48 billion. However, as per the latest studies, the global lupus market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.2%.

Various factors such as the growing prevalence of lupus diseases, increasing R&D activities, and continuing medical advancements for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus are all identified as key factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the market involves a number of noteworthy companies that are involved in the development of new products and product launches. However, irrespective of the market drivers, constraints such as strict government regulation and rising prices of lupus drugs can severely hamper its market growth during the review period.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6636

Lupus Market Segmentation

The lupus market segmentation is done on the basis of treatment, end-user, and types.

By treatment, the market includes antimalarial drugs, corticosteroids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), biologics, immunosuppressants, and others.

By end-user, the market divides into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Lastly, by type, the market comprises cutaneous lupus erythematosus, systemic lupus erythematosus, neonatal lupus, and drug-induced lupus erythematosus. The lupus erythematosus market segment is projected to hold the largest market percentage due to the increasing prevalence of such diseases and the increasing drug development over the years.

Lupus Market Regional Analysis

The global lupus market is geographically segmented into the following regions: Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is anticipated to be the most dominant regional market due to a number of factors. This includes the growing prevalence of lupus diseases, rising demand for better treatment options, favorable government initiatives, and the availability of reimbursement. In addition to these, the established healthcare infrastructure facility coupled with the accessibility to biologics are also expected to propel the market growth of this region.

The European market is believed to hold the second-largest market position following the Americas. The growth of the market herein is attributed to the expanding R&D activities and widespread prevalence of lupus diseases.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. This can be attributed to the growing healthcare sector, the rising incidences of lupus diseases, and increasing regional expansion by prominent market players.

The Middle East & Africa region holds the least market share among all the mentioned regions.

Lupus Market Competitive Landscape

The global lupus market holds a number of noteworthy players, including Merck KGaA, Cadila Healthcare, Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lily and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lycera Corporation, and Sanofi.

Dec 11th, 2018, Neovacs, a pioneer in the field of active immune therapy for treating autoimmune diseases, announced the continuation of its partnership with Centurion Pharma in Lupus (SLE). This is based on the study results of the Phase IIb trial with IFNalpha Kinoid.

Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lupus-market-6636

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]