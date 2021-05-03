Mainframe Market Scrutinized in New Research by key Players – BMC SOFTWARE , CA TECHNOLOGIES, COMPUWARE CORPORATION, ELL EMC

Mainframe is used in large organizations for critical applications, which are related to the high volume of data processing. These systems are known for their large quantity of storage capacity and processing power, high level of faithfulness, and security. The increase in pressure on different businesses to manage higher volumes of data and variety of transactions due to an ongoing trend of digitization and mobility are the major factors driving the adoption of Mainframe.

Advantages such as faster and easier deployment along with flexibility, and the rising demand from businesses to lower operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the mainframe market globally. Concerns around the compatibility with various enterprise applications are one of the major restraining factors in the mainframe market. Growing market attractiveness in emerging industry verticals are transaction, ERP, consumer statics, and census industry are anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the main frame market.

Key players profiled in the report include BMC SOFTWARE, INC., CA TECHNOLOGIES (BROADCOM), COMPUWARE CORPORATION, ELL EMC (DELL TECHNOLOGIES), FUJITSU LIMITED, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE), HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM), NEC CORPORATION, UNISYS

The “Mainframe Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mainframe industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mainframe market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, business application and organization. The global main frame market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mainframe market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Mainframe market is segmented on the basis of business application, components, deployment, Organization. Based on business application, the market is segmented into customer service, field service and IT service. On the basis of the components, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented into premises and cloud. On the basis of the organization, the market is segmented into census industry, consumer statics, ERP, and transaction processing.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTIONKEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. MAINFRAME MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. MAINFRAME MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. MAINFRAME MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. MAINFRAME MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENTS 8. MAINFRAME MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MAINFRAME MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BUSINESS APPLICATION10. MAINFRAME MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANISATION 11. MAINFRAME MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 13. MAINFRAME MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. BMC SOFTWARE, INC 13.2. CA TECHNOLOGIES (BROADCOM) 13.3. COMPUWARE CORPORATION 13.4. ELL EMC (DELL TECHNOLOGIES) 13.5. FUJITSU LIMITED 13.6. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE) 13.7. HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 13.8. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM)

13.9. NEC CORPORATION 13.10. UNISYS 14. APPENDIX

