Marine Insurance Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Allianz, American International, Aon, AXA, Marsh

Marine Insurance Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Allianz, American International, Aon, AXA, Marsh

Press Release
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marine insurance market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of marine insurance.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Marine Insurance Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Allianz
• American International
• Aon
• AXA
• Marsh

Other prominent vendors
• Arthur J. Gallagher
• Atrium
• Beazley
• Chubb
• Gard
• Mitsui Sumitomo
• Munich Re
• Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance (SFMI)
• Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance
• Swiss Re
• Thomas Miller
• Tokio Marine Holdings
• XL Catlin
• Zurich Insurance

Market driver
• Increase in premium contribution from the emerging markets
Market challenge
• Impact of catastrophic losses on the insurers’ balance sheet and pricing, as well as the rating system
Market trend
• Increase in automation of business processes
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Marine insurance
• Types of marine insurers
• Marine insurance transaction

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Global marine insurance market by product type
• Global marine insurance market by cargo
• Global marine insurance market by hull
• Global marine insurance market by offshore energy
• Global marine insurance market by marine liability

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global marine insurance market by geography
• Marine insurance market in EMEA
• Marine insurance market in APAC
• Marine insurance market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 10: Market trends
• Increase in M&A activity
• Increase in the use of IoT
• Increase in automation of business processes

PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
• Insurance providers
• Allianz
• American International Group
• Aon
• AXA
• Insurance brokers
• Marsh
Continued…..

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
