Maritime Surveillance Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Maritime Surveillance is an integrated system that consists of one or multiple command & control centers, cameras, a set of sensor stations forming a hierarchical architecture and others. The sensor stations are deployed across the surveillance area and can be fixed or mobile stations.

An integrated Maritime Surveillance System is critical to enable a nation or a republic to provide local, regional and international Law Enforcement, Maritime Security, Border Security, Policing and Counter Trafficking operations.

This report focuses on the global Maritime Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Maritime Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Thales Group

Lockhood Martin

SAAB

Elbit Systems

Kongsberg

Indra Sistemas

Furuno

Bharat Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

National Coastal Surveillance

Regional Coastal Surveillance

Port Coastal Surveillance

Market segment by Application, split into

Naval

Coast Guard

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Maritime Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Maritime Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Maritime Surveillance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 National Coastal Surveillance

1.4.3 Regional Coastal Surveillance

1.4.4 Port Coastal Surveillance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Naval

1.5.3 Coast Guard

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Maritime Surveillance Market Size

2.2 Maritime Surveillance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Maritime Surveillance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Maritime Surveillance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Maritime Surveillance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Northrop Grumman

12.1.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.1.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.2 Raytheon

12.2.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.2.4 Raytheon Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.3 Thales Group

12.3.1 Thales Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.3.4 Thales Group Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.4 Lockhood Martin

12.4.1 Lockhood Martin Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.4.4 Lockhood Martin Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Lockhood Martin Recent Development

12.5 SAAB

12.5.1 SAAB Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.5.4 SAAB Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAAB Recent Development

12.6 Elbit Systems

12.6.1 Elbit Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.6.4 Elbit Systems Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

12.7 Kongsberg

12.7.1 Kongsberg Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.7.4 Kongsberg Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Kongsberg Recent Development

12.8 Indra Sistemas

12.8.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.8.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development

12.9 Furuno

12.9.1 Furuno Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.9.4 Furuno Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Furuno Recent Development

12.10 Bharat Electronics

12.10.1 Bharat Electronics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction

12.10.4 Bharat Electronics Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Bharat Electronics Recent Development

