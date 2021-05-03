Masonry White Cement Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Market Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast till 2026

Masonry white cement is a binder used in construction that sets, hardens, and adheres to other materials, binding them together. It is categorized into various grades such as type N, type S, and others depending on its binding strength. This cement is mixed with white Portland cement and finely ground white limestone, combined with process additions, to enhance its water retention, workability, and durability. It is used for installing bricks, blocks, stone masonry construction, and other structural masonry walls. The addition of colored sand or pigments in masonry white cement produces a wide range of color schemes.

Superior properties and greater design flexibility of masonry white cement, and increase in infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to drive the market growth. According to Asian Development Bank, Asia is estimated to invest $8$9 trillion in infrastructure development between 2010 and 2020 to maintain its economy. Moreover, the growth in population in China and India is expected to boost the demand for housing and commercial infrastructure. According to CG/LA Infrastructure, investment in infrastructure projects in Latin American countries is expected to increase by 250% to reach $250 billion or more annually by 2018. The infrastructure projects include airports, highways & bridges, and others. Masonry materials are resilient to manmade and natural disasters and can be recycled for other application or reused in new masonry projects. Thus, increasing sustainable structural design in residential and non-residential construction is expected to present numerous opportunities for the masonry white cement manufacturers.

The global masonry white cement market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The type segments include type N, type S, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into residential construction, non-residential construction, and industrial construction. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Players Profiled In This Study Include:

Cementir Holding

LafargeHolcim

Federal White Cement

Royal White Cement

Sesco Cement Corp.

Titan America

Lehigh White Cement Company

Aalborg White

CEMEX USA

Sakrete

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global masonry white cement market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key players are profiled and their strategies & developments are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Masonry White Cement Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Type N

Type S

Others

By Application

Residential Construction

Non-residential Construction

Industrial Construction

