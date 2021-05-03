Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market 2027 Global Outlook and Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Bio Rad,Bruker ,Danaher ,Agilent ,Human Metabolome
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Metabolic Biomarker Testing is a process that is associated with identification and quantification of metabolites in a particular biological system. The steps involved in the process are profiling, identification, quantification, and interpretation.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The Metabolic Biomarker Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for personalized medicines, increasing need for toxicology technologies, growing government research funding and initiatives and escalated R&D activities across various sectors.
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Metabolic Biomarker Testing market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Biomaterial and geography. The global Metabolic Biomarker Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Metabolic Biomarker Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global Metabolic Biomarker Testing market is segmented on the basis of Indication, Application, Technique and End – User. Based on Indication the market is segmented into Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Others. Based on Application the market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Nutrigenomics, Toxicology Testing, Personalized Medicine, Functional Genomics, others. Based on Technique the market is segmented into Separation Techniques, Detection Techniques, others. Based on End User the market is segmented into Pharma and Biotech Companies, Diagnostic Tool Companies, Healthcare IT, Clinical Laboratories.
Companies Mentioned:
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bruker Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Agilent Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- Human Metabolome Technologies Inc
- LECO Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Biocrates Life Sciences AG
- Waters Corporation
Table of Contents:
- INTRODUCTION
- KEY TAKEWAYS
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- METABOLIC BIOMARKER TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE
- METABOLIC BIOMARKER TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- METABOLIC BIOMARKER TESTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- METABOLIC BIOMARKER TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDICATION
- METABOLIC BIOMARKER TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
- METABOLIC BIOMARKER TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNIQUE
- METABOLIC BIOMARKER TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER
- METABOLIC BIOMARKER TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- METABOLIC BIOMARKER TESTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- APPENDIX
