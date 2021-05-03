Migraine Market Scope, Size, Share, Trend, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Global Migraine Market Key Players:

Impax Laboratories (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Eisai Inc. (Japan), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Klaria Pharma Holding AB (Sweden), Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc. (U.S.), Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Meda AB (Sweden), OptiNose (U.S.), AstraZeneca plc (UK), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Allergan Plc. (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Novartis AG (Switerzland), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc. (U.S.), Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson) (U.S.), Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Zosano Pharma Corporation (U.S.), Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Migraine Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Migraine Market – Overview

Migraine is type of headache that is estimated to affect 12-14.7% of the global population. It is the third most prevalent illness in the world. As per the international and national guidelines, the nature and frequency of migraine can be treated in two ways. For acute attack of migraine, abortive treatment are preferred the medication for these include triptans, ergot alkoids and others. Whereas, for patients suffering from chronic migraine prophylactic treatment is recommended the medications includes botulinum toxin, topiramate and other drugs.

Moreover, migraine are more common in women than men, mostly due to the fluctuations in the hormone levels during adolescent age. As per an article by Medline, nearly 12% of the population suffers from migraine headaches in the U.S. The treatment of migraine is to ease the severity of the migraine attacks and administration of abortive medications to relieve the strong and periodic pain. The key growth factors is the launch of numerous pipeline products, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). Some of these drugs include Eli Lilly’s galcanezumab, Amgen’s erenumab, Alder’s eptinezumab, and Teva’s fremanezumab.

The major factors influencing the growth of the market include rising need for the better treatment approaches, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and increasing incidence of neurological disorders drives the growth of the market. Besides, noteworthy investments in advancement of novel technologies for the treatment of cardiac indications and epilepsy will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The global migraine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2017 – 2022.

Global Migraine Market – Competitive Analysis

Major companies like Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Klaria, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America and others are present in the North America region generating the maximum market share.

Eli Lilly, a U.S. based pharmaceutical company is one of the leading players in global migraine market. For instance, in August 2017, announced its new drug the clinical success of late stage trials. The evaluation of galcanezumab for the treatment of cluster headache, with final-stage trial outcome expected in the year 2018.

Global Migraine Market – Regional Analysis

The global market is segmented into the various regions including Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominates the global migraine stimulation market owing to the presence of huge patient population with neurological disorder such as depression, epilepsy, and migraine, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development. According to Migraine Research Foundation, 18% of American women, 10% of children, and 6% of men experience migraines.

Typically migraine occurs at the age of 25-55. This condition strike at young ages mostly during the working years thus causing financial peal. As per a study, the loss of productivity in the U.S. is estimated to be between USD 5.6- USD 17.2 billion per year because of lost work. The individual suffer from persistent migraines attack during their work causes downfall in productivity.

Europe contributed the second largest share for the global migraine market owing to the rising focus of various government agencies for treating heart attacks, depression, and migraine is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The growing public awareness will boost the adoption of these devices in the European market.

Asia Pacific is referred as the fastest growing migraine stimulation market worldwide. Japan accounted for the major share of the regional market due to huge healthcare spending and increasing technology advancement. Rising government initiatives for research & development, increasing healthcare expenditure, rapidly developing economy will drive the market in India and China over the assessment period.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are anticipated to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

